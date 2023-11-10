It’s the once-a-year opportunity for Medicare members to examine their coverage options and make changes if needed

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – If you’re a Medicare patient, you still have until December 7 to make changes to your coverage, during the once-a-year event known as the Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. But what are some things to keep in mind as you consider your options?

Medical Director for Optum Utah Dr. Christopher Valentine explains that preventative care, which is designed to keep you healthy in the first place, and regular health screenings as recommended by your doctor, are two of the best tools you have to protect your health as you age. “Our health needs evolve as we get older, so these concepts take on added importance,” Dr. Valentine says. So it makes sense to think about Medicare plans that emphasize preventative care.

Convenience is key

Along with our lives being busier than ever before, many people have mobility, transportation, or other challenges to navigate – But that shouldn’t prevent us from getting the quality health care we need.

Many providers offer telehealth services, for example, included within basic plan parameters. With some of these services, like NowClinic, which is offered by Optum, you can have a virtual care visit with a provider to address minor, acute issues, with an average 5-7-minute wait time.

Optum also manages the Optum Mobile Clinic, which brings preventative care curbside, delivering health screenings, annual wellness exams, and other health services to where they’re most convenient.

Where to go for answers to your questions

There’s a lot to consider with Medicare. Dr. Valentine suggests visiting optum.com/care2024ut to learn more, and reaching out to a licensed, independent insurance agent, who can help you compare all the coverage options out there, and help you pick the plan that’s best for you and your individual circumstances.

If you'd like to learn more about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, you can visit optum.com/care2024ut.

You can also visit Optum.com/Utah for more information and resources.

