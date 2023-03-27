SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Local artists now have their chance to put their mark on the Gateway through window art! Jacklyn Briggs, the Gateway’s director of marketing, joined us to talk about the Art Shop Project and how artists can get involved.

The Art Shop Project gives local artists an opportunity to design windows, put them on display, and sell their art during the gallery walk. This project is getting ready for its fourth season, and every season the art displays get better and better.

Artists who are selected have a blank canvas to work with, giving them creative freedom for their designs! This year’s theme is botanical bliss, and in the next few weeks the Gateway will be covered with colorful spring designs, bringing a touch of nature to the center.

The designs at the Gateway are much more than just a painting, and many of the displays are extremely elaborate, consisting of structures, handmade decorations, and more. There are 7 different windows that will be decorated, and you can apply to decorate the Gateway windows as an individual or as a group.

You don’t have to be an established artist to apply for this opportunity, and the Art Shop Project wants to help new artists showcase their work and give them an opportunity to gain experience. You can apply to decorate a window at www.atthegateway.com/artshopproject/ where your work will be featured during the April 17th gallery stroll. Submissions are due April 1st so apply now!