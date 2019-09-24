Operation Underground Railroad: This month’s Community Advocate

This month’s Community Advocate is Jen Dyer, with Operation Underground Railroad.

Christopher Tresher, with The Advocates, honored Jen on the Good Things Utah this morning. Jen, Director of Development for O.U.R works to rescue children from sex trafficking by partnering with law enforcement for rescue and with local vetted aftercare for continued recovery.

O.U.R’s mission is to shine a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking, and in so doing rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. They place survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers and insure they are properly cared for long-term.

Child sex trafficking is an estimated $32 billion industry and it’s the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. The issue requires third-party intervention because most governments around the world don’t have the resources or expertise to combat it. However, O.U.R is making significant strides. In the last 5 years they have made an astounding 2,760 rescues and 1,493 arrests in 22 different countries and 23 states. They have provided aftercare to 4000+ survivors of child sex trafficking and have been able to attract 10,000+ volunteers.

Traffickers are in the business to make money and they target people who are vulnerable in a variety of ways. Common attributes amongst individuals who have been victims of sex trafficking or are prone include a severe lack of economic opportunity, poverty, unemployment, domestic violence, run-aways, and unaccompanied children or women. Though, it’s even more vital to understand that almost anyone can be a victim no matter their age, race, gender, or nationality. The goal is to be vigilant.

O.U.R wants you to get involved in their mission to fight child sex trafficking. They will be hosting a gala in Salt Lake City on November 2, 2019. Tickets/tables/sponsorships are still available at ourrescue.org/gala.

To find out more about how to get involved with O.U.R, visit www.ourrescue.org or find them on social media:

Facebook: @OURrescue

Twitter: @ourrescue

Instagram: @ourrescue

If you know a good Samaritan in the community, nominate them for our monthly Community Advocate Award, brought to you by The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day.

For more information on The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day call 801-326-0809 or visit utahadvocates.com

This story includes sponsored content.