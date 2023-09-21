SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Licensed therapist, Cassidy Duhadway joined us on the show to talk what can be a sensitive subject for some, religious trauma. She defines it as something that results from an event, series of events, relationships, or circumstances within or connected to religious beliefs, practices, or structures that is experienced by an individual as overwhelming or disruptive and has lasting adverse effects on a person’s physical, mental, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being.

This can impact individuals emotionally, cognitively, behaviorally, socially and developmentally. Here’s what she says can help:

Awareness and recognition

Identify your fears and introjects

Learn how to use Critical Thinking Skills

Develop your identity – Authenticity, Values, Beliefs, Wants, Needs

Emotional Regulation Skills and Stress/Trauma Management

Create healthy boundaries

Practice Self-Compassion

Emotional Healing

Connect to healthy communities and supports

She also mentioned if you are a member of a dominant religious group and want to support someone who is struggling, Duhadway suggests:

Learn to listen to their story

Don’t use spiritual bypassing

Understand Trauma can happen to anyone, even if you didn’t experience it that way

Their story doesn’t mean something personal about you

If your response is defensiveness… Your system might be protecting yourself

Be Inclusive

Practice Non-judgement and acceptance

Don’t shun or exclude people

Believe Them

For more information visit: www.purpleskycounseling.com or @therapywithcassidy on Instagram