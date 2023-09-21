SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Licensed therapist, Cassidy Duhadway joined us on the show to talk what can be a sensitive subject for some, religious trauma. She defines it as something that results from an event, series of events, relationships, or circumstances within or connected to religious beliefs, practices, or structures that is experienced by an individual as overwhelming or disruptive and has lasting adverse effects on a person’s physical, mental, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being.
This can impact individuals emotionally, cognitively, behaviorally, socially and developmentally. Here’s what she says can help:
- Awareness and recognition
- Identify your fears and introjects
- Learn how to use Critical Thinking Skills
- Develop your identity – Authenticity, Values, Beliefs, Wants, Needs
- Emotional Regulation Skills and Stress/Trauma Management
- Create healthy boundaries
- Practice Self-Compassion
- Emotional Healing
- Connect to healthy communities and supports
She also mentioned if you are a member of a dominant religious group and want to support someone who is struggling, Duhadway suggests:
- Learn to listen to their story
- Don’t use spiritual bypassing
- Understand Trauma can happen to anyone, even if you didn’t experience it that way
- Their story doesn’t mean something personal about you
- If your response is defensiveness… Your system might be protecting yourself
- Be Inclusive
- Practice Non-judgement and acceptance
- Don’t shun or exclude people
- Believe Them
For more information visit: www.purpleskycounseling.com or @therapywithcassidy on Instagram