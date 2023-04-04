SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Yoga is a wonderful practice that offers numerous benefits to our bodies and minds. One of the most common issues that people face when starting yoga is tight hips. But fear not, as Sam Vega, a yoga instructor, has got you covered with her hip-opening yoga poses.

Sam recommends a few poses that work wonders for tight hips such as malasana, forward fold, frog pose, modified pigeon, and happy baby. With these poses, you can experience greater mobility and flexibility in your hips.

