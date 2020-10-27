Open casting call for new LDS feature film

Actress Clare Niederpruem stopped by to tell us all about the open casting call for new feature film, “Once I Was Engaged”! This is the sequel to popular local film, “Once I was a Beehive.” For those that might not be familiar with this project, Clare shares what the movie is about, and the type of talent they’re looking for.

Reprising the role of Bree, her character takes on the topic of marriage in this one. If you’ve got the acting bug, she’s telling you what roles are available and how to submit an audition video. This movie is directed by Maclain Nelson, and has been described as “The LDS version of My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, production begins next month.

“Fans have been asking us about a sequel ever since we released the first film,” explained Nelson. “2020 has been such a downer year for so many folks, that we just threw caution to the wind and decided to start shooting something to bring light and laughter into the world at this unique time.” Production is expected to wrap up just before Christmas with the new movie set for a spring 2021 theatrical release.



The production team is launching an open casting call for younger versions of the original Beehive cast to appear in the new film. Applicants are encouraged to submit a headshot, short video, and resume with their birthday and email address to: onceiwasengaged@gmail.com