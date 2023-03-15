SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tiny Power Co. is a community that empowers parents with tools to raise kind and confident children who know their self-worth. Founded by Viviane Quintela and Taylor Wilding, Tiny Power Co. celebrates the goodness found within everyone and aims to create a safe and supportive space for parents to learn and grow together.

Viviane, a former journalist turned mom, realized the importance of self-worth in children and wanted her own children to understand where their self-worth comes from – within them. Taylor, who has family members that have struggled with mental health problems, saw the opportunity to help the rising generation to deal with these issues in a better way, by equipping parents with the tools to teach children how to deal with emotions such as anxiety, depression, and fear.

The Tiny Power Podcast features parenting experts, psychologists, and therapists who take a deep dive into various topics of interest. Tiny Power Co. also has a clothing line, featuring the slogan “Wear Kindness.” The line includes a toddler t-shirt, a baby/toddler romper, and a toddler sweatshirt, all designed to spread a message of self-worth, positivity, and an overall celebration of the goodness within humankind. The products are not only for the wearer but also for the people who read the message. GTU viewers can get 15% off with the code GTUTINYPOWER.

Find them online at @tinypowerco. Their podcast, The Tiny Power Podcast, is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Full interviews with guests can be found on their YouTube channel, also under the handle @tinypowerco.