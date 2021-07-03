Online boutique is aiming to diversify beauty and fashion

Astrid Perez, Owner/CEO of Stri Beauty & Boutique, was frustrated when she could not find clothing items that suited her style; that’s when she took matters into her own hands and opened a boutique that would empower fashion for people all shapes and sizes. She came by to share her experience.

At Stri Beauty & Boutique they aim to empower beauty & fashion. This online store was idealized two years ago with Astrid’s struggle in finding whats she felt & looked beautiful in. She took matters into her own hands to realize she was not the only one who struggled with such picky preferences to apparel or beauty products. Stri Beauty & Boutique was created with pure intentions, passion for making everyone love themselves more & to feel beautiful. Embrace your curves in regular or plus size apparel available in both men & women. They offer seasonal apparel collections for men, women & kids. Unique beauty products, apparel partnerships with brands based in Los Angeles, Miami & Peru. Their mission is to open a storefront, provide more amazing partnerships, incorporate the true diversity of beauty & fashion.

Promotions:

Orders over $150 get free shipping

