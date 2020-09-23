One0Eight restaurant is mouth-watering good

One0Eight is both lovely and delicious. We were so excited to sample the yummy signature menu items they dropped off to us in today’s Save the Faves! Options are sweet and savory, and there truly is something for everyone on the menu. Make sure to stop by soon, and help support local.
- Thick Cut French Toast topped with Fruit Compote and Candied Pecans
- Shakshuku: traditional Mediterranean Tomato based Lebanonese Curry. Includes two eggs, plum tomatoes, onion spice blend, goat cheese, and cilantro. Served with house made flatbread.
- Avocado toast on sourdough topped with mint, dill, and cherry
Visit One0Eight at 1709 E 1300 S peruse the menu online at One0Eight and on facebook here.