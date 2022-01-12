One year anniversary of the Capitol riots in SLC

January 6th marks the anniversary of the riots that took place at the Capitol Building. Morgan Lyon Cotti, Associate Director of the Hinckley Institute, joined Nicea in the studio to look back a year later.

The two discussed the President’s speech condemning this type of violence and the importance of a peaceful transition during elections.

Cotti believes that we can overcome our differences and return to unity. She mentioned that most American’s want to find solutions to these issues.

Anniversaries of events like these provide a good opportunity to reflect and learn how to be better.