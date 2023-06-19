Radio hosts DJ and Aaronee of Cat Country Utah zoomed into the show to tell the story of a Facebook post gone viral! One woman’s encounter with a handsome stranger, Josh, in a St. George Cafe Rio sparked a huge search to help her find him. The woman is kindergarten teacher Marci Scott who said she did a wedding ring check and there was no ring on Josh’s finger. The chance meeting happened when Josh mistook her for someone else at the restaurant. She then made a facebook post to have the community help her “Find Josh”!

Local businesses and people in the community started to join in on the fun with clever slogans, t-shirts, and billboards to find Josh. The radio hosts tell us that Josh was in fact, found. But not only did he live in another state, he was also married.

Not to fret, this isn’t where Marci’s story ends. The new mission for Cat Country and the community is to help Marci find love. Want to join in on the fun if you know a good match? Follow along with the journey and reach out to DJ and Aaronee!

