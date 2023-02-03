- On Good Things Utah this morning – Like many moms, Lo Mansfield’s life can get very busy and jam-packed with different activities. The mom of three, a former labor and delivery nurse who currently lives with her family in the Netherlands, is an online educator but also a caregiver for her two daughters and son alongside her husband. Oftentimes, she’s the parent who spends all day with the kids while her husband, Kelvin, a consultant, works from home. But that doesn’t mean Mansfield isn’t doing countless things, a reality she says she struggles to put into perspective sometimes and has to remind herself is just as valuable as what her husband or some other parent might be doing.
- “When my husband asked me what I did today, I told him ‘Oh, nothing,'” Mansfield recalled in a December Instagram post. “What a load of cr–,” she continued, before describing all the tasks she tackled, including dropping her kids at preschool, feeding them and giving her son a bath, among other tasks. “This idea of the work of motherhood, and how we kind of quantify and qualify, it has actually been something I’ve personally struggled with for a long time, because I am an achiever and a doer by nature,” Mansfield told Good Morning America. “And I know that it’s a struggle for many others, as well,” she added. Writing and sharing her personal motherhood journey has helped Mansfield, she said, and she hopes her posts can spark a broader conversation and possibly even shift societal perspectives on how child care and the work behind child rearing is viewed. Tune in for more or click here to read the entire article: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Family/moms-post-day-shows-work-motherhood-viewed/story?id=96482425
One woman sparks a conversation about why motherhood is so valuable
by: Nicea DeGering
