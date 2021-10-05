One Utah Summit live at SUU and hilarious memes from yesterday’s social media break

- Today on GTU Hour 1, we are live at Southern Utah University with One Summit Utah for their 34th anniversary. Every year in the fall hundreds of leaders from our state join together to discuss things happening in rural Utah. Abbey Cox, the first lady of Utah, is in attendance and explained what they have going on this week.
- Plus, the hosts discuss a Cedar City doughnut shop called Doughnutsville. They explained how a local man named Grasshopper gave them flavor recommendations and shared that in his retirement he now spends his time delivering doughnuts.
- And yesterday Instagram and Facebook were down, sending users to Twitter. Hilarious memes were circling the internet.
- Next, a dating coach of 20 years reveals 8 things women do that keep them single.
- Feeling unworthy
- Thinking your time for love has passed
- Seeking perfection in a man
- Guarding your heart vigorously
- Assuming all men are like your ex
- Experiencing extreme sensitivity to the dating process
- Unwilling to look within
- Not believing in love
- And with shortages of toys, we are suggesting giving experiences as gifts. Experiences are much more fun and memorable. All you have to do is think about what that person enjoys, brainstorm and stick to a budget. Experiences could include camping, theme parks, museum visits, movie nights, or horseback riding. These memories spark more joy for years to come.
- Finally, Netflix is honoring actor, Chadwick Boseman, with 5.4 million dollars in scholarship money for his alma mater, Howard University. His wife says, “Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education”.
- Last, we are starting up a donation drive to help students and staff of the SLC school district. The wish list includes backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils, glue sticks, and more. Drop-off locations are found at Nuttles Sewing Centers across the valley.