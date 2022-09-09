Brother and sister duo Mac Favreau and Rachel Favreau Knight are the co-owners of one of the newest dessert shops in Utah County. Knight and Favreau Knight wanted to unite scrumptious Utah based treats at the same location. Their business, “The Dessert Collective” has the motto of “Locally Delicious Dessert Venders All Under One Roof.” The Dessert Collective has a rotating menu each week that showcases and highlights Utah’s best desserts. Their menu includes pies, popsicles, caramels and coconut cream.

Favreau and Favreau Knight grew up in a household that valued trying new things, including new foods. They felt it was a great way to unite people.Their store is located on 496 N 900 W in American Fork.Their hours of operation are from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and opened until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and their weekly menu on their website at www.The-Dessert-Collective.com.

Check out their Social Media through Instagram: @dessert_collective, TikTok: @dessert_collective or Facebook: Dessert Collective.