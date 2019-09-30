One school forbids romance in class

Resilience is defined as “the ability to adapt and recover from adversity or incidences of change that arise in life.” Progressively, youth in our state lack the ability to adapt and naturally move beyond hardships. Resilience is key to overcoming the triggers that lead to suicidal thoughts. How teach our youth to cope, be resilient, and give them hope for a better tomorrow?

Life Launch Centers offers a program that does just that. Their program helps build resilience and mechanisms of coping through interactive group sessions.