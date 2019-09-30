One school forbids romance in class

- On Good Things Utah today – Head on over to our website to enter to win a seat at the Country Music Awards in November. Plus, Adam Levine does a drastic new haircut and fans aren’t thrilled. Take a look and see what you think! And one school says absolutely not to romance in elementary school. Parents aren’t happy. And does rainy weather bring you down? One woman says for her it’s a special chance to bond with your children. And Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, we’ll tell you what that means if you are headed shopping.
- And finally, the hottest couples’ Halloween costumes for 2019. Hope you join us for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah.