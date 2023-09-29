SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — There are few things that warm the soul like soup on a brisk fall day. Marchelle Lee, a member of our GTU family, joined us on the show with a pumpkin soup recipe that only requires one pot.

One pot pumpkin soup

Ingredients:

45oz cans of pumpkin puree

1 diced onion

3 garlic cloves

1 Tablespoon honey

3 Cups vegetable broth

1/2 Cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon all spice

1/2 cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

In a slow cooker (or Instant Pot) pot, combine all of the ingredients. Stir. Cook on slow for 4 hours (or 5 minutes in an instant pot) When the onions are soft, blend until smooth. Suggested toppings: heavy cream or coconut milk, toasted nuts or seeds, fresh herbs (thyme, or parsley). If you want it a little sweeter, drizzle more honey on top. Enjoy!

Side dish suggestions: side salad and fresh bread (focaccia, baguette, sourdough or cornbread) for dipping!

Recipe found on Tiktok from @kim