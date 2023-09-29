SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — There are few things that warm the soul like soup on a brisk fall day. Marchelle Lee, a member of our GTU family, joined us on the show with a pumpkin soup recipe that only requires one pot.
One pot pumpkin soup
Ingredients:
- 45oz cans of pumpkin puree
- 1 diced onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 3 Cups vegetable broth
- 1/2 Cup coconut milk
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon all spice
- 1/2 cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- In a slow cooker (or Instant Pot) pot, combine all of the ingredients.
- Stir.
- Cook on slow for 4 hours (or 5 minutes in an instant pot)
- When the onions are soft, blend until smooth.
- Suggested toppings: heavy cream or coconut milk, toasted nuts or seeds, fresh herbs (thyme, or parsley). If you want it a little sweeter, drizzle more honey on top.
- Enjoy!
Side dish suggestions: side salad and fresh bread (focaccia, baguette, sourdough or cornbread) for dipping!
Recipe found on Tiktok from @kim