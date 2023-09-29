SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — There are few things that warm the soul like soup on a brisk fall day. Marchelle Lee, a member of our GTU family, joined us on the show with a pumpkin soup recipe that only requires one pot.

One pot pumpkin soup

Ingredients:

  • 45oz cans of pumpkin puree
  • 1 diced onion
  • 3 garlic cloves 
  • 1 Tablespoon honey 
  • 3 Cups vegetable broth 
  • 1/2 Cup coconut milk 
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon all spice 
  • 1/2 cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt 

Directions:

  1. In a slow cooker (or Instant Pot) pot, combine all of the ingredients.
  2. Stir. 
  3. Cook on slow for 4 hours (or 5 minutes in an instant pot)
  4. When the onions are soft, blend until smooth.
  5. Suggested toppings: heavy cream or coconut milk, toasted nuts or seeds, fresh herbs (thyme, or parsley). If you want it a little sweeter, drizzle more honey on top.
  6. Enjoy! 

Side dish suggestions: side salad and fresh bread (focaccia, baguette, sourdough or cornbread) for dipping! 

Recipe found on Tiktok from @kim