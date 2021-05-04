- On Good Things Utah this morning – To all of the Star Wars fans out there – May the 4th be with you! We have a packed show, including how you can see Garth Brooks live in concert for free! We have all the sweepstakes details. Plus, one of the richest couples in the world is divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Bill and Melinda Gates made the announcement on their social media accounts Monday, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most expensive divorces in history.
- And actor Will Smith is getting a lot of smiles on social media after posting a shirtless picture saying he’s in the “worst shape of his life”. We’ll show you the picture that has fans saying they love his ‘dad bod’!
- And finally, skip the workout and try gardening instead! According to a new study from Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society, individuals who garden at least twice per week have improved overall well-being and lower stress levels than those who do not. The Society surveyed more than 6,000 people and found that those who garden every day have a 6.7 percent higher well-being and 4.2 percent less stress than those who never garden. “This is the first time the ‘dose response’ to gardening has been tested and the evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the more frequently you garden-the greater the health benefits,” said RHS Well-being Fellow and lead author, Dr. Lauriane Chalmin-Pui says. “In fact, gardening every day has the same positive impact on well-being than undertaking regular, vigorous exercise like cycling or running.” Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more today on GTU.