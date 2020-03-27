One of the best chicken sandwiches in the state

Happy Friday, everyone! Wondering what local restaurant to support this weekend? Look no further. Pretty Bird in SLC has the best chicken sandwich around, and you can still get it with pickup or delivery! Just look at this thing. We’re drooling.

The all natural chicken thighs are hand-trimmed, breaded, and fried in-house. Served atop a house bun, pickles, and the house cider slaw round out the mouth-watering flavors. Our hosts agree this is one of the best chicken sandwiches in our state!

Open 3-8, but will open at noon if the lunchtime demand is there, Pretty Bird is following stringent health and safety rules. Team members are wearing masks, gloves, and maintaining social distancing regulations.

To order, hop online at Prettybirdchicken.square.site and receive a text to pick up in 15 minutes! Almost everything is available to order online, except for alcohol. You can check out our menu via the order link provided or visit prettybirdchicken.com