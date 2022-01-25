One of a kind jewelry for everyone’s style

The perfect addition to your outfit, a dainty piece of jewelry. Megan Peterson, silversmith, and owner of Small N Simple Jewelry joined us on the show with a beautiful display of jewelry pieces.

Peterson has been making jewelry since she was a little girl but after receiving my Silversmith Certification, her business took off at the beginning of 2021.

Small N Simple Jewelry has something unique for every person’s style. The rings come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. The options are endless and she also offers custom pieces for her clients.

To browse one-of-a-kind jewelry, visit smallnsimplejewelry.com or reach out via email smallnsimplejewelry@gmail.com or through DM on social media.

Use code “2022newyear!” for 10% off your purchase of $100 or more.

Insta: @smallnsimplejewelry

Facebook: Small N Simple Jewelry