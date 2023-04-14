- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with this question about etiquette and eating: “My girlfriend eats like a kid. Why should I take her to nice restaurants?”
- The man who posted on Reddit goes on to say: “What’s the point of visiting a fancy restaurant when you are going to order something you could just as easily find in a Happy Meal? “Try it. You’ll like it.” “Taste buds change.” These words of encouragement — regularly spoken phrases at the dinner table of my childhood — typically zeroed in on the vegetables that sat forlornly on the plates served to me and my siblings. My parents, raising four children with an aversion for anything that looked healthy, did all they could to persuade us to eat our greens.
- All these years later, I can scarcely name a vegetable I don’t enjoy. And yet, what if we youngsters had reached adulthood without our palates having evolved, continuing to subsist on fish sticks and Steak-umms? Apparently, we would have been well-suited to dine with a woman whose significant other is feeling a deep frustration about her vexing likes and dislikes.
- “To me it’s kind of embarrassing to go to a restaurant where there is a dress code and for her to order chicken tenders and fries. It especially bothers me that since I typically pay, I end up paying 15 bucks for chicken tenders that I could get from the freezer section at Walmart for 5 bucks,” u/ATotalMunch groused in a recent viral Reddit post. For this would-be gourmand, matters reached an impasse when said girlfriend expressed her wish to dine in a new eatery in their neighborhood where the menu offerings are a bit elevated, along with pricing to match. “I told her that I thought it was a waste of time and money to go to a nice place to get little-kid food,” the Redditor writes. The essence of the question: What’s the point of visiting a fancy restaurant when you are going to order something you could just as easily find in a Happy Meal? Hmmmm – what do you think? Tune in as our hosts weigh in on this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a fun Friday edition of GTU.
One man asks: Do I have to take my date to a nice restaurant if she’s a picky eater?
Nicea DeGering
