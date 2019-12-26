One grandma says she’s charging this year for Christmas dinner

Abbey Smiley from Peach Vintage joined us to tell us what fashion has in store for 2020. The new year is all about sustainability, with both big and small brands hopping on board with second-hand, vintage, or sustainable fabric. "Not only does it add clout, but it helps the earth and your wardrobe", Abbey says.

Pattern mixing is big in the new year. Abbey assures us there is no need to be intimidated, and following a few simple guidelines can help. A neutral in one pattern, and color in the other. It's best to go total opposites, like a plaid and floral, or a polka dot and stripe, rather than pairing stripes with stripes.