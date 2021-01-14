One Dude’s Pizza Co. saved from closing by Layton community

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Layton is now able to keep it’s doors open, thanks to the local community who supported owner Alex Peterson! You may have come across the emotional Facebook post last week, one where Alex was sure the doors to the business he’d just opened in October would be closing for good.

Listen to the compelling story of how his friends and neighbors rallied around him, how quickly the word spread, and how this tasty restaurant will continue to thrive!

Visit One Dude’s Pizza Co. at online www.onedudespizzaco.com and social meida on facebook onedudespizzaco and IG @onedudespizzaco