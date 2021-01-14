One Dude’s Pizza Co. saved from closing by Layton community

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Layton is now able to keep it’s doors open, thanks to the local community who supported owner Alex Peterson! You may have come across the emotional Facebook post last week, one where Alex was sure the doors to the business he’d just opened in October would be closing for good.

Listen to the compelling story of how his friends and neighbors rallied around him, how quickly the word spread, and how this tasty restaurant will continue to thrive!

Visit One Dude’s Pizza Co. at online www.onedudespizzaco.com and social meida on facebook onedudespizzaco and IG @onedudespizzaco

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power

Good Things Utah Sponsors