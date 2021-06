We all have a story to tell, and it all starts with an idea and can bloom from there. Author Becky Monson came by to talk about how her latest book, ‘The Accidental Text’ came to be. Becky’s mother passed away, and one day she wondered what would happen if she texted her phone. Watch the interview to see how her story blossomed into her latest book.

Becky Monson is a mother of three and a USA Today Bestselling author.

Find Becky online, FB, and IG.