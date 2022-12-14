When you’re on the go you don’t have time to make your hair look flawless, but we were joined by Joseph Maine, the Color wow artistic director, to talk about some tips that will get you close. He is sharing the tips that will give you a close to perfect updo and the viral glass hair trend.

For the On-the-go updo you’re going to tap into the Pamela Anderson trend. This will give you the maximum amount of volume and be very stable.

To accomplish the glass hair trend, he uses the color wow dream coat supernatural spray, an award-winning smoothing treatment that transforms all hair textures into shiny, frizz-free, and very silky.

Website: http://www.josephmaine.com/

https://colorwowhair.com/

Instagram: @josephmaine

@colorwowhair

TikTok: @joseph.maine

@colorwow.hair