- Coming up on Good Things Utah this morning – America went to the movies over the weekend! A $3 movie ticket promotion helped theaters nationwide attract 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, setting the attendance record to date for 2022. According to the National Association of Theater Owners, the promotion was intended to boost ticket sales during a historically slow weekend for cinema lovers, CNBC reported. Meanwhile, Variety reported that the one-day event generated $24.3 million in ticket sales, an increase of roughly 9% compared with the previous Saturday despite the steeply discounted ticket prices, according to Comscore data. More than 3,000 cinemas and 30,000 screens in the U.S. participated in the promotion, including both independent theaters and major chains such as AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, CNBC reported. “With National Cinema Day, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a prepared statement.
- Plus, one mom says she takes her kids out of school for vacations and here’s why: “I tell my kids that learning is their job right now. But not all learning happens in a classroom or at school. Sometimes, experiencing history, culture, or applied math instead of reading about it in a book is what a kid needs to best learn. And that’s why sometimes I let mine miss a few days in the classroom for family trips. I know most families plan vacations during times when the kids are out of school, but hear me out. For us, lately, the decision to allow my kids to miss school for travel is based on money. You can save lots of money traveling in the off-season. My tweens are missing four days of school this fall to take a cruise that cost $2,500 for our family of four. To take that same cruise in June would have rung in at $5,100. Yes, the cruise companies and resorts know exactly what they’re doing when they price off-season and shoulder season travel. In years gone by, weather and crowds have influenced the decision to schedule a trip during school versus winter or summer break. Beaches that are jam-packed in July are perfect in September when all the vacationers leave. Disney World, considered by some a bucket list trip, is much more pleasant in late fall, winter, or pretty much any time other than summer, when Orlando feels like the center of the sun.” For more tune in or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/yeah-i-let-my-kids-skip-school
- And what do you think about this? A note imploring people not to “ruin” a four-year-old’s birthday party got some riled up on social media, after a group unofficially reserved a picnic table at a park on a public holiday weekend. People seemed more offended by the “rude” note than the party calling dibs on the table. “Reserved for a birthday party. Please respect the space we have set aside and do not use our tables,” the note left at an American park said. “This is a 4-year-old’s party. Don’t be the one to mess it up. Thank you.” The person who shared it on Reddit said it happened at a busy park on Saturday over the Labor Day weekend. Hope you join us for a fun Tuesday on Good Things Utah.
