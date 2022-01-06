Omicron throws awards season and Sundance a big curve ball

- On GTU this morning – Like most aspects of our lives, the latest COVID-19 variant has thrown awards season into relative chaos. As the virus surges across the country – with the U.S. averaging roughly 550,000 new cases a day – this week’s Critics Choice, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle awards were all forced to postpone their in-person events, with no rescheduled dates yet announced. This month’s Palm Springs Film Festival in California – which was set to fete best actress Oscar hopefuls including Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga – has canceled its 2022 edition. And the normally star-studded Golden Globes will require vaccination boosters and proof of negative tests for the select members attending its non-televised ceremony on Sunday.
Plus, the Sundance Film Festival, scheduled as a hybrid of both virtual and in-person screening events in Park City, Utah later this month, has moved the entire event online, citing Covid-19 concerns. "We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we're announcing: the Festival's in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year," organizers announced Wednesday. The annual event, the largest independent film festival in the United States, is schedule to run form Thursday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 30.
And with the "Sex And The City" reboot "And Just Like That" making waves on HBO Max and a newfound interest in the iconic 80s TV series "The Golden Girls" following the death of Betty White, sitcom nostalgia is all the rage right now. Though we never considered it before, these two famous shows have a lot in common. "The Golden Girls" follows four older women navigating single life in Miami, "Sex And The City" famously followed four single ladies in New York city. But perhaps the most surprising commonality between the two shows is the real life ages of the leading ladies playing these roles. When TikToker @brownstonedmama posted a now-viral video pointing out that the cast of "And Just Like That" are roughly the same ages the character portrayed by the late White, Rue Mclanahan and Bea Arthur were when they were filming "The Golden Girls" many commenters were shocked!
And speaking of the beloved Golden Girls, Jan. 17 was supposed to be a magical day for America's favorite senior citizen when legendary actress Betty White was set to celebrate her 100th birthday. But the beloved star died peacefully in her sleep at her Brentwood, California home on New Year's Eve. So fans of "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" star are rallying on Jan. 17 to honor Betty White by supporting one of her biggest passions: animal welfare. We'll tell you how to celebrate the Betty White Challenge.