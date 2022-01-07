Omicron strikes Broadway and what to know about ‘flurona’

- On GTU this morning – Back to Oz! A former actor returned to Broadway to play Elphaba in “Wicked” after the show experienced COVID-related cast shortages earlier this week. Carla Stickler was previously the understudy for Elphaba in the national tour and Broadway companies of “Wicked,” according to her website. Stickler stepped away in 2015 to begin a new career as a software engineer, but when she was called back to the Broadway stage about seven years later, she didn’t miss a beat. “Last night I got the chance to perform Elphaba on Broadway after not having done it since I left the company full time in 2015. To say it was an incredible moment would be an understatement,” Stickler wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her curtain call.
While rates of COVID-19 remain high across the country, flu clusters are beginning to pop up as well. And with both illnesses spreading, the possibility of getting a co-infection involving both of them — nicknamed "flurona" — is also becoming more of a possibility. In fact, a woman was released from an Israeli hospital just this week after being infected with both COVID-19 and the flu. Although she had mild symptoms, she was pregnant and unvaccinated, according to a report in the Times of Israel. And co-infections like these have been reported in the U.S. as early as spring 2020.
As we enter 2022 and another year of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more Americans are making career changes. An unprecedented 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with more people quitting jobs that require them to be in person. At the same time, the market is booming for job seekers. With 10.6 million job openings in the U.S., that translates to 1.5 job openings for every unemployed person. The industries currently hiring the most workers include recreation, travel, software and IT services as well as corporate services and finance.
A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo. Muhammad Malik, 29, had multiple billboards put up in the Birmingham, England, area bearing the phrase, "Save me from an arranged marriage." The billboards direct interested women to his website, findmalikawife.com. Malik wrote on the website that a friend suggested he try advertising after he struck out on dating apps.
One Kentucky family recently got a piece of royal mail in their mailbox, sent straight from Windsor Castle. When Katelyn Sutherland checked the mail on December 27, she wasn't expecting to find a letter addressed to her daughter, Jalayne, with a royal stamp on it. "It was mixed in with our other mail," Katelyn said, "I had to calm myself down and make sure not to rip the envelope." The excitement came from a royal idea the family had back on Halloween. Two-year-old Jalayne dressed head-to-toe in gear to resemble Queen Elizabeth II for her Halloween costume. From a matching light blue jacket and hat set, to a white wig and pearls, Jalayne looked just like Her Majesty!