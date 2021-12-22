Omicron has Americans changing their travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pzifer's COVID-19 pill on Wednesday and the antiviral will soon be available in Utah.

Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-COVID pill, is in very limited supply and will be used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years or older who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk for hospitalization and death.