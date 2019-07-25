Tired of the regular pancakes and scrambled eggs? Mix it up with this breakfast twist! Reagan is in the kitchen with Lillia to present her latest creative creation, omelet pancakes!

Whoah, what’s that? Well we have the recipe right here so you can give this fun little treat a try of your own!

Ingredients:

Green peppers

Onions

Tomatoes

Eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

This is your omelet, so cater it to you! Add in however much or however little of each ingredient you’d like.

Directions:

Using your favorite pancake mix, make muffins. Cook the eggs on the stove and as they cook, add in the veggies. Once the muffins are done, cut the muffin top off. Add in the omelet and put the top on. Add syrup and enjoy!

There you have it! A new spin on an old classic. Bon apetit!