We continue to show our pride and support for our USA Olympic athletes who returned from Beijing with honor. Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld brought home the gold in the Mixed Team Aerials event. They joined us on the show to share their experience.

This year was American Aerials’ best Olympic showing since 1998 with multiple medals. Mixed Team Aerial is a new event that provided another opportunity for these athletes to medal. USA is proud to have won the first-ever Olympic event.

Ashley Caldwell is originally from Ashburn, VA. She has a background in gymnastics and was inspired by watching the 2006 Games which later led to her becoming a 4x Olympian. Justin Schoenefeld is from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and is also a licensed pilot. This was his first Olympic appearance. He and Ashley met through Mixed Aerials and are now dating and are the first U.S. Ski & Snowboard couple to join each other on the podium together at the Olympics.

The advice they shared for those aspiring to compete in the Olympics is to “Love what you do”.

Find them on Instagram:

Ashley Caldwell: @ashleyskis93

Justin Schoenefeld: @jrschoenefeld