Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Jump into fun this summer with Utah’s largest indoor playground! Linlin Sun of Kidstopia joined GTU today to tell us a little bit more about this great activity for young kids. Kidstopia has locations in Roy and Bluffdale and could be the perfect outing for your family.

Sun is an Olympic gold medalist from the 2010 Olympic Games in speed skating. The team that owns Kidstopia are all Olympians and wanted to get kids out and move their bodies. They saw the value in exercise for early childhood development both mentally and physically. With Utah being a family first state, the Kidstopia team knew that the community would find value in what they do. The kids aren’t the only ones who can join in on the fun! Adults can also move through the playground for an all inclusive experience.

The long winters that are common in Utah were also a factor to allow for families to have somewhere to go to still be active in the winter months. Getting out of the sun and into some cool air will also be a plus as we come up on the hot season.

With summer just arriving, get the kids out of the house and have a good time at Kidstopia!

For more, visit Kidstopia-us.com, Facebook, and Instagram.