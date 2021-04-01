Oliver & Princess Natasha is full of new and vintage treasures

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Oliver & Princess Natasha is a gem of a boutique in Salt Lake City full of both new and vintage decor, gourmet food, gifts, and various locally made items!

Owner Harry Decker tells us about the focus on vintage for men, which can be hard to find. It’s not too early to start thinking about Father’s Day, so keep this spot in mind for the fellas in your life.

The t-shirt of the week is a fun tradition at Oliver & Princess Natasha, and with prices for everyone (starting at $1!) it’s a great place to bring your kid to spend their allowance. They might even want one of the cool mystery grab bags, guaranteed to be full of treasure!

Get lost exploring all there is to see at Oliver & Princess Natasha, located at 1531 Major St E, SLC

IG: @oliverandprincessnatasha Facebook: Oliverandprincessnatasha

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.











