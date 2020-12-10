Olive is a sweet fluffball up for adoption

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Through the month of December, pet fees are waived at Best Friends Animal Society! Adoptions are being sponsored by Xfinity, and they are giving goody bags to all adopters.

Our pet of the week is the lovely Olive, and she’s in an awesome foster home with Jessie. She’s an outgoing, sweet fluffball that absolutely loves to cuddle up next to/on top of a warm human (bonus points if it’s in a patch of sun) and get scratched to her hearts content.

She’s about six years old, and is missing a few teeth. Olive a super chill cat, she lets her foster dad carry her around lion king style frequently. Like any normal young adult kitty, she averages approximately two zoomies sessions a day, one mid- morning and one just before bed usually. These include tossing her fake mice into the air to pounce on them, or chasing any stray items across the kitchen floor.

Olive has excellent bathroom and grooming etiquette, she only sheds minimally. She loves people, and can’t wait to find her forever home for the holidays. If you think this sweetheart is the girl for you, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet with Olive.