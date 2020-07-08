Older singles say no to coupling up

When it comes to looking for love, older Americans say maybe it’s not in the cards. Older women, especially, who were alone for any reason – widowhood, divorce, or simply not meeting the right person – were the recipients of sympathetic clucks and dating suggestions from well-meaning friends, and they often felt shy about attending events usually frequented by couples. But increasingly, men and women in their 50s and 60s are thumbing their noses at the notion of couple-hood as an expectation – or even a desire.

“Dating? Absolutely not. I have zero interest,” says Janice (last name withheld), a divorced 59-year-old who lives in the San Francisco Bay area. “I love my freedom and independence,” says entrepreneur Linda Rodin, who just turned 70. Whether or not people are choosing to stay single for good, statistics show that it’s become far more common, across all ages. While only 28% of U.S. adults were single in 1960, the number now stands at an astounding 45%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This is fueled by a rising divorce rate among older Americans: The divorce rate for adults age 50 and up has doubled since the 1990s, according to a Pew Research Center report. And only 15% of divorced or widowed women say they want to remarry, found Pew, while 29% of men say the same.

And while the overall rate of remarriage is high, single older boomers are starting to view remarriage less favorably, says Pepper Schwartz, Ph.D., a professor of sociology at the University of Washington, sexologist, and author of Snap Strategies for Couples.

Read the entire article here: https://www.considerable.com/life/people/no-to-remarriage-says-older-singles/