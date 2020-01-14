Old sweaters are your new accessories

Next time you feel like cleaning out your closet, you may want to think twice before throwing away your “old” clothes. Marcella Hill, owner of Love Woolies has the accessories you need this winter.

Hill’s message is, “You have the ability to create joy from the flaws and when you let go of the flaws you can be come something beyond your imagination.”

Hill creates several items that includes mittens, hats, cabin socks and scrunchies!

These scrunchies can be made with a no-sew option that Hill created. These soft materials can be great for hair, but also great for your style.

Visit lovewoolies.com and use code ‘GOODTHINGS’ to download the scrunchie pattern for free and Instagram: @lovewoolies for more inspiration.