Old sweaters are your new accessories

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Next time you feel like cleaning out your closet, you may want to think twice before throwing away your “old” clothes. Marcella Hill, owner of Love Woolies has the accessories you need this winter.

Hill’s message is, “You have the ability to create joy from the flaws and when you let go of the flaws you can be come something beyond your imagination.”

Hill creates several items that includes mittens, hats, cabin socks and scrunchies!

These scrunchies can be made with a no-sew option that Hill created. These soft materials can be great for hair, but also great for your style.

Visit lovewoolies.com and use code ‘GOODTHINGS’ to download the scrunchie pattern for free and Instagram: @lovewoolies for more inspiration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook