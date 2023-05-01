SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Brent’lee Williams, the owner of Old Cuss, joined us on the show to announce the launch of their Old Cuss Dinner Series. This communal seasonal dinner series celebrates the beauty and versatility of vegetables in Latin American cuisine with a four-course meal crafted by chef Manny Acaro. Each course features vegetables in a unique and delicious way, highlighting the flavors and textures that make them so special.

But the Old Cuss experience is about more than just food. It’s about building community and breaking down barriers, one communal meal at a time. The dinner series is designed to be a shared experience, with some courses served as share plates and others served individually. This encourages diners to get to know each other, breaking down walls and building bridges between people from different walks of life.

And for those who are looking for a drink to complement their meal, Brent’lee has crafted a special mocktail exclusively available at the dinner.

But the Old Cuss experience isn’t limited to dinner. They also offer breakfast, brunch, and coffee daily, all featuring the same commitment to quality ingredients and communal dining. And with their spring menu fresh and raw, there’s never been a better time to check them out.

Check out Old Cuss at oldcuss.com to learn more and get your tickets on Eventbrite.