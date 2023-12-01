- Our own Nicea DeGering made the trip to Ogden this week to visit women owned WB’s Eatery and give us a peek inside at the light, comfortable and inviting space. Vivi says the restaurant is just off Washington and the area has been dealing with construction for months but it’s all finished and parking is readily available. Vivi describes the vibe of the location as a place you would come to see people you know and just “hang out”. It’s a Latin European concept and WB’s Eatery is all about family.
- Come and try the specialty sandwiches! The beef is braised for 6 hours and the sandwich is put together with red peppers, mayo and a tomato gravy. The pot pie is also a customer favorite and so are the delicious hot soups of the day. WB’s also serves craft cocktails, coffees and non-alcoholic drinks. Vivi says there is something for everyone and it’s for a great price. Vivi says it’s important for them to make the menu approachable and affordable. Also, on Sundays WB’s Eatery hosts a Drag Brunch. If you need any more incentive to make the trip to Ogden visit their website https://www.wbseatery.com/
Ogden restaurant serves up amazing ambiance and tasty food
by: Nicea DeGering
