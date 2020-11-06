Ogden Contemporary Arts Opening

Cori Anderson, President of Ogden Contemporary Arts was in studio to tell us all about OCA’s new home in the historic The Monarch building! The “first look” virtual opening is tonight, Friday November 6th from 6 pm -9 pm. Get ready to glimpse the new art center and first exhibit, Constructed.

The Monarch building was built in the 20’s, and completely restored and opened one year ago for the purpose of promoting and elevating the art culture in Ogden. There are 40 plus working art studios in the building with so many forms of art being represented. They are a stop on the First Friday Art Stroll each month in Ogden.

www.ogdencontemporaryarts.org

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

