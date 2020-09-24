Offering Comfort and Hope: U of U organizes emotional support for those struggling amid pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – With cases of COVID-19 surging across Utah, many individuals may seek out help to cope with the effects of the pandemic, this includes emotional support.

The College of Nursing at the University of Utah has started Caring Connections, a place of comfort and hope. It’s a support group for those dealing with the loss of a friend or family member due to the coronavirus.

Director of Caring Connections for the U of U College of Nursing, Dr. Kathie Supiano spoke with GTU’s Nicea Degering about what it means to have this resource available to the community and how the program works.

Supiano tells GTU the program is free and the U has partnered with several other organizations in the state to make sure people of all backgrounds can get the support they need.