Watch At Your Leisure on ABC4 - Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9:00am

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Your Leisure is your one-stop destination on TV for all things recreation and adventure related. The show’s Scott Huntsman pop into Good Things Utah to share some insight to what you’ll experience on upcoming At Your Leisure episodes.

Jeep Club Ride Outside Price:

We went off-roading with a few members from 3 different off-roading clubs: the King Crawlers, the BigHorn Jeep Club, and the Wasatch Outlaws. They are all just fantastic people to spend a day with, it was a lot of fun. They love to challenge themselves, so we went outside of Price to really put our Jeeps through their paces. Some parts were pretty technical, but we made it through by helping each other and working together to make it happen.

Reece Stein in Africa:

Reece and Marianne Stein are always traveling, and they just visited Africa. They visited the Serengeti in Tanzania and saw all sorts of wildlife. Lions, elephants, wildebeest, hippos and many more. At Your Leisure is all about getting outdoors in the state of Utah, but we also want to encourage everyone to travel more, and go to places that are unfamiliar. Getting out of your comfort zone is the best way to learn and grow as a person.

Red White and Road 2023:

This Saturday’s episode of At Your Leisure is our annual Red White and Road motorcycle ride. We do this every year with Steadman’s Recreation in order to honor those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s a beautiful ride through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the state. We ride along Highway 12, which is classified as an All-American Road. Because of all the scenery, geology, history and culture, Highway 12 is a destination unto itself.

Discover the United States of Adventure 24/7 with At Your Leisure online at AYLTV.com.

Watch At Your Leisure Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9am on ABC4 Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by At Your Leisure.