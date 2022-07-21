Derryl Yeager, the founder and artistic director of Odyssey Dance, talked about his large upcoming costume at the Draper Odyssey Dance studio.

After 28 years of operation, Yeager said that Odyssey Dance will be closing its doors. He explained that he and his wife have been looking at retirement and completing other life goals, such as going on a mission for the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

With costumes upon costumes left over from 28 years of shows, Yeager said that they will be holding a sale on July 23rd from 9 AM to 5 PM. The costumes offer a great opportunity for theater and dance groups alike to purchase costumes from Odyssey’s extensive collection at a cheaper price. Each costume is of great quality and comes with a unique story and background.

Odyssey will close its doors after its annual and renowned Thriller performance this October. Yeager said that they will return to their usual locations for the show including Park City, Logan, Ogden, Kingsbury Hall, and Saint George.

Viewers can find more information on the website https://odysseydance.com/

The studio is located at

352 W. 12300 S.

Suite 400

Draper, UT 84020