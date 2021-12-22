Odd wrapping challenge

On GTU Hour 2 the hosts laughed about ways you have to wrap odd objects for Christmas. We shared a picture of Nicea and Reagan with a wrapped stroller and animal head.

Come to find out, a stay-at-home mom became a TikTok sensation when she applied her folding skills to Christmas wrapping. She shares videos on how to wrap difficult-shaped objects. She says the toughest thing to wrap is a fitted sheet. The video shows her wrapping a basketball.

The hosts participated in a gift wrapping challenge. They were given two minutes to wrap a strange item. Nicea had to wrap a vacuum, Deena wrapped a watering can, and Reagan had to tackle hand shaped decorations.