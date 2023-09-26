SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It is always a good idea to empower yourself and others with self defense skills. Miyo Strong from the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and Stacee Mciff from Snow College joined us on the show to share about the October Courses that will be available to Snow College students soon.

The October course starts on the 3rd and will run every Tuesday for 4 weeks. Miyo will be the instructor. They are also launching an ambassador program where two students from the glass will be selected to help spread the word about self defense and will also earn tuition support. You can register at elizabethsmartfoundation.org/smart-defense and follow @esfsmartdefense on Instagram for more information.