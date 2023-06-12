SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Everything from pearls to checkers, Mauve Jewelry has it all. CEO Holly Davis joined us on the show to talk about ocean-themed jewelry, all things pearls, gold layering pieces and Mauve’s 2-year anniversary. Mauve was born through a risk that Davis took when she left her corporate job and chose to follow an entrepreneurial path. In light of this decision Mauve jewelry has grown vastly over the past two years and allows Davis to wake up passionate about the work that she does.

Mauve specializes in high quality, hypoallergenic jewelry that is a statement for any occasion. Anywhere from the beach to church, there will be a piece fit for your needs. Davis emphasizes the importance of staying ahead of the jewelry trends going into each season. In the midst of summer, Mauve is focusing on the beachy, mermaid look. Some of her collections include the Faith Collection, Layering Essentials, Pearl Collection and Summer Collection. Don’t know where to start? Some of Mauve’s best sellers include Ivy Diamond Hoops, Malibu Pearl Necklace, Kennedy Gold Filled Ring and Flower Mini Hoops.

For an affordable, every day and elegant look, visit her website and Instagram. Use the code MAUVEBIRTHDAY to get 20% off your next purchase.