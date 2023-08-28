SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are a big fan of pizza, but are looking to put a healthy spin on it, Kiana Williams has just the recipe for you. She is the CEO of Kulia Wear and dedicates herself to living a healthy lifestyle which starts with the food you eat. She shared a recipe for nutrient dense pizza dough that will leave you feeling good.
Ingredients:
Pizza Dough
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 Tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp xanthum gum
Toppings
- shredded rotisserie chicken
- artichoke hearts
- shredded cheese
- bacon bits
- low carb Alfredo sauce
- spinach
Directions:
- Preheat oven 350
- In medium bowl mix together mozzarella and eggs. Microwave 1 minute till melted
- Mix in almond flour, baking powder, xanthum gum until dough like consistency
- Place dough on parchment paper and spread with roller or hands, (wet hands if dough sticks)
- Poke holes with fork and bake for 12 minutes
- Remove and place on toppings; sauce, cheese, chicken, artichokes, bacon, spinach
- Broil for 5 minutes on high (watch to prevent burning)