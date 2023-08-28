SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are a big fan of pizza, but are looking to put a healthy spin on it, Kiana Williams has just the recipe for you. She is the CEO of Kulia Wear and dedicates herself to living a healthy lifestyle which starts with the food you eat. She shared a recipe for nutrient dense pizza dough that will leave you feeling good.

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough 

  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 1 cup almond flour 
  • 2 Tbsp baking powder 
  • 1 tsp xanthum gum 

Toppings

  • shredded rotisserie chicken 
  • artichoke hearts 
  • shredded cheese 
  • bacon bits 
  • low carb Alfredo sauce 
  • spinach 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 350 
  2. In medium bowl mix together mozzarella and eggs. Microwave 1 minute till melted 
  3. Mix in almond flour, baking powder, xanthum gum until dough like consistency 
  4. Place dough on parchment paper and spread with roller or hands, (wet hands if dough sticks) 
  5. Poke holes with fork and bake for 12 minutes 
  6. Remove and place on toppings; sauce, cheese, chicken, artichokes, bacon, spinach
  7. Broil for 5 minutes on high (watch to prevent burning) 