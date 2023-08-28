SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are a big fan of pizza, but are looking to put a healthy spin on it, Kiana Williams has just the recipe for you. She is the CEO of Kulia Wear and dedicates herself to living a healthy lifestyle which starts with the food you eat. She shared a recipe for nutrient dense pizza dough that will leave you feeling good.

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2 eggs

1 cup almond flour

2 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp xanthum gum

Toppings

shredded rotisserie chicken

artichoke hearts

shredded cheese

bacon bits

low carb Alfredo sauce

spinach

Directions: