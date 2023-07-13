SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Nurse Blake, the nurse-turned-comedy-creator, is set to perform his hilarious Shock Advised comedy tour at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

In an interview with Good Things Utah, Nurse Blake shared his journey from trauma nurse to content creator, discussed his upcoming tour, and highlighted his collaborations.

After a viral Facebook video in 2017, Nurse Blake gained over 3 million subscribers and viewers, surprising even himself. He says his comedy tour promises 90 minutes of “pure mayhem, sharing stories from his nursing career with energy-packed shows that exceed expectations.”

Nurse Blake’s appeal extends beyond nurses, as everyone can enjoy his humor and engaging performances. Additionally, he announced NurseCon at Sea 2024, a one-of-a-kind nursing conference on a cruise ship, and a collaboration with Gales for comfortable and stylish shoes designed for healthcare professionals.

Nurse Blake finds motivation in the supportive community he has built and encourages aspiring content creators to stay true to themselves. Don’t miss the chance to experience Nurse Blake’s sensational performance at the Eccles Theater on July 30th. Get your tickets at nurseblake.com and join the celebration of nurses and laughter.

You can follow Nurse Blake on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.