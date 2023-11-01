It’s a dance party in the studio today! Zumba instructors Stephanie Blodgett, Trina Jensen and Mary Ann Cruz Horne stopped by for a big announcement. Formerly known as Werkit Dance Fitness, the team has rebranded to NRG Dance Fitness with a fresh new motto and mission.

NRG, “energy” represents “nonstop rhythmic groove, and they want to bring the best energy and vibes to the dance fitness community. The choreography consists of hip hop, afro and latin beats, and we can’t think of a more fun way to get our cardio in.

Join the team on Friday, November 3rd from 7 – 9 pm at Publik Coffee SLC to celebrate with a live DJ, 60-minute dance class, special VIP dance instructors, swag bags, giveaways, sponsors, beverages, bites, and more. Hip hop attire encouraged.

Website: www.nrgdancefitness.com

Instagram: @nrg_dancefitness

TikTok: @NRG_DANCEFITNESS

5$ off Discount code for launch event: LAUNCH5