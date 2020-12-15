Now that’s festive! We meet the judges from The Great Christmas Light Fight

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak judge elaborate Christmas displays created by families across the country. Each episode features the holiday home transformations of four families that were selected through a nationwide search based on past elaborate Christmas light displays. We chat with the judges live this morning about Wednesday night’s brand new episode. This ABC show takes Christmas decorating to a whole new fantastic level, and it’s fun to watch for the whole family. AND yes, they do visit Utah!
  • At the end of the show, Shark Tank get ready for this! What about roll on Avocado? One man on TikTok has gone viral with his genius idea to shove the green stuff in a deodorant container and then just rub it on your toast. Now why didn’t we think of that? Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

