- On Good Things Utah this morning – Hollywood writers are officially ending their five-month strike, after union leaders approved an agreement made with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and sent the full details of the new contract to union members for ratification. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in a statement on Tuesday evening that writers would be free to work starting after midnight local time, while a ratification vote takes place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios that won concessions on writers’ payment, terms with streaming shows, and the use of artificial intelligence. Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and an alliance of studios, streaming services and production companies reached a tentative agreement on Sunday after five marathon days of talks.
- On Sunday, the WGA hailed the three-year agreement as “exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership”. Late-night and daytime television shows are expected to return to the air quickly. But most TV and film productions cannot yet resume as the actors’ strike is still under way, and the strikes have already affected the production and release schedules for the coming months. That means Season 2 of The Jennifer Hudson Show will now premiere on the CW30 this Monday, October 2nd! And Jimmy Kimmel right here on ABC4, and other late-night hosts are all set to return to their shows Oct. 2nd.
- The move brings a dramatic chapter in Hollywood to a close after the strike – one of the longest in the industry’s history –brought productions to a halt, sending shockwaves across Los Angeles and beyond. In May, the WGA voted overwhelmingly to authorize its 11,500 members to strike for the first time in 15 years amid stalled negotiations with major studios. Writers argued they were receiving worse pay and less stable work in the online-streaming era. The union also demanded additional protections around studios’ use of artificial intelligence. Writers spent months on picket lines outside major studios from Los Angeles to New York, including Amazon, Netflix, Paramount and Warner Bros. A few months after the writers began their strike, the Hollywood actors’ union Sag-Aftra undertook similar action, in what amounted to a historic “double strike”, the first such action in over six decades.
- The writers’ strike, which lasted 146 days, was just five days shy of becoming the longest strike in the guild’s history. We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
Now that the writers’ strike is over, some of your favorite shows are coming back
by: Nicea DeGering
