Now is the time to get your hands on a Honda

Ken Garff Honda of Orem are open for business. A lot of their bussiness has shifted towards online buying. Every model is listed online, you can see the dealers incentives, as well as get all final pricing from the comfort of your home. If you feel like you want to come into the store, Ken Garff Honda has kept their showroom and offices as clean as possible.

Expect to have the place mostly to yourself as foot traffic through their location has dropped significantly during the pandemic. The friendly Honda dealership staff is dedicated to putting you behind the wheel of the Honda vehicle you want at a price you’ll love. There really is no better time to buy than right now!

For more information visit Utah Honda Dealers.

This story contains sponsored content.